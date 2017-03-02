‘Get Out’ Star Lakeith Stanfield Slams Critic Who Ruined Film’s 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

In one simple tweet, Stanfield became the voice of everyone who is outraged over the film's 100% score being broken.

It’s the question of the week: Where were you when the %100 Rotten Tomatoes score for Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” was broken? The Jordan Peele-directed social thriller had gotten all perfect reviews across the board from 149 critics, a rare feat that is pretty awesome considering the movie is a Jason Blum horror film and not the prestige dramas that usually rank high on the Tomatometer.

But then came the 150th review from the infamous Armond White, who, let’s face it, was never going to agree with the status quo. He bashed the film as an “Obama movie for Tarantino fans” and criticized Peele for exploiting racial discomfort and “irresponsibly playing racial grief and racist relief off against each other, subjecting imagination and identification to political sway.”

Fans were heartbroken when the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to a still-incredible 99%, but no one was more heated than star Lakeith Stanfield. In one simple tweet, he seemingly became the voice of all of us:

N O M E R C Y pic.twitter.com/TJCiQbFrmq — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) February 28, 2017

Stanfield proceeded to delete the tweet, but not before it could be screenshot. It’s not the first time a Stanfield reaction has embodied public opinion. Back at the Critics Choice Awards, he ran on stage and gave a speech after his acclaimed comedy series “Atlanta” lost the Best Comedy award to “Silicon Valley.”

“Get Out” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

