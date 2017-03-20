‘Last Remaining Seats’ 2017: L.A.’s Film Event Lineup Includes Spielberg, Preminger, and Much, Much More

The films will have individual showings in historic theaters throughout L.A. from June 3-24.

The Los Angeles conservancy group is gearing up for its 31st season of “Last Remaining Seats,” and the full lineup for the event (which begins June 3) has been revealed. The nine films included cover a wide range of classic, foreign, and Oscar winning films, proving that this year’s showings are not to be missed if you’re a film fan in L.A.

READ MORE: London Theater Pranks Audience by Playing ‘La La Land’ in a Screening of ‘Moonlight’

The event will also hold two showings in the Warner Grand Theatre for the first time in its history, among other prestigious venues. Here’s the full list, including dates and locations:

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre (1926), downtown L.A.

Laura (1944)

Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m.

Million Dollar Theatre (1918), downtown L.A.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m.

Warner Grand Theatre (1931), San Pedro

On the Waterfront (1954)

Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Warner Grand Theatre (1931), San Pedro

La muerte de un burócrata (Cuba, 1966)

Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre (1911), downtown L.A.

Co-presented with the Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles

Easter Parade (1948)

Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Theatre (1931), downtown L.A.

Wings (1927)

Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m.

The Theatre at Ace Hotel (1927), downtown L.A.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre (1926), downtown L.A.

Jaws (1975)

Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre (1926), downtown L.A.

The proceeds will be put towards maintaining and preserving historical landmarks throughout L.A. So not only is it an excuse to watch some incredible films in some iconic theaters, but it’s also a good cause.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 5 for $22, while members can get them early on March 29 for a discounted price of $18. You can visit the official website here.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.