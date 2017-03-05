Laura Dern Calls the ‘Twin Peaks’ Revival ‘Fiery and Deep, Poignant and Hilarious’

The actress has previously collaborated with David Lynch on three different films.

Laura Dern can’t tell us what happens in the “Twin Peaks” revival or even who she plays, but she’s enthusiastic about the return of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s iconic TV series all the same. “People have to tune in, because I am just so excited about it,” the actress told Vanity Fair during the premiere of “Big Little Lies” earlier this week.

“It’s brave and fiery and deep, poignant and hilarious,” added the two-time Academy Award nominee, who previously collaborated with Lynch on “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart” and “Inland Empire.” This long-awaited third season marks Dern’s “Twin Peaks” debut, however; she’s one of many new additions to the sprawling ensemble cast, which also includes Monica Bellucci, Michael Cera, Jeremy Davies, Sky Ferreira, Robert Forster, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jane Levy, Trent Reznor, Tim Roth, Amanda Seyfried and Naomi Watts.

“You must always watch when David Lynch makes anything,” continued Dern. “I believe it’s what keeps art going. It should be a prerequisite.” The show returns on Showtime on May 21.

