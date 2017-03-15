‘Legion’ Star Aubrey Plaza Explains Her Role Was Originally Meant for a Man

The actress told Conan O'Brien her role was written for a middled-aged man.

Aubrey Plaza is “many things, and an old man is one of them.” So said the actress during an interview on “Conan” that aired Tuesday night, where she revealed that her role on “Legion” was originally written for a middled-aged man.

“In the pilot script, it was written for a middle-aged man,” Plaza said. When asked by host Conan O’Brien if her character has the attitude of an old man, the actress answered, “It’s really complicated and it’s hard to explain that, so you’ll just have to watch it and just decide for yourself.”

Plaza explained that she did not audition for the role, but met with Noah Hawley, one of the show creators, for coffee and that’s when he offered her the part. “I was on crutches at the time because I’d tore my ACL, that has nothing to do with it, but maybe there was something in my behavior,” she recounted.

Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, “Legion” is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a conflicted young man who’s more than human. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was just a child and spent years in and out of psychiatric hospitals. Now, David is in his early twenties and lives a structured life, that includes therapy and medication.

In the offbeat superhero series, Plaza plays Lenny, David’s only friend and a fellow mental patient.

“Legion” airs Wednesdays at 10pm on FX. Watch Plaza’s interview below.

