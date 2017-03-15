FX Renews Noah Hawley’s Marvel Series ‘Legion’ For Season 2

The show will likely be back in 2018, with an as-yet undetermined episodic count.

David Haller’s journey is about to continue.

FX has renewed “Legion” for a second season, mid-way through its first season run. (Episode 6 airs Wednesday night.)

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the news on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 6 Things We Learned About Noah Hawley, ‘Fargo,’ and ‘Legion’ at SXSW

“The first season of Legion was a stunning achievement,” said Schrier. “More than a new series, Legion is a wholly original take on the super hero genre. Our thanks to Noah Hawley for taking the creative risks and shattering expectations. It’s a privilege to work again with Noah, his producing partners, the outstanding cast and our partners at Marvel Television on another season of Legion.”

It’s unclear at this point when “Legion” might be back, although possibly in 2018, as executive producer Noah Hawley – who’s also behind FX’s “Fargo” franchise, among other things – is a very busy man. FX and Marvel also haven’t yet determined the number of episodes.

READ MORE: ‘Legion’ Review: Noah Hawley Crafts the Most Intricate, Intimate Superhero Story To Date

“Legion” stars Dan Stevens as David Haller (the son of Professor X in “X-Men” lore) who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and institutionalized when the show opens. From there, David escapes and his journey to self-discovery begins. Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Katie Aselton, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder and Bill Irwin also star.

Hawley is executive producer, along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and John Cameron.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.