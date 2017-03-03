‘Let There Be Light’ Exclusive Trailer: SXSW Documentary Explores Nuclear Fusion Research — Watch

The documentary "Let There Be Light" will have its world premiere this month at SXSW.

“Let There Be Light” will have its world premiere this month at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Directed by Canadian filmmakers Mila Aung-Thwin (“The Vote”) and Van Royko (“Koneline,” “Monsoon”), the feature-length documentary explores fusion research and how it may help solve the global energy crisis.

Below is the official description of the documentary, via the SXSW website.

“In the southern French countryside, a group of dedicated scientists from 37 countries around the world are collaboratively building the world’s most complex experiment: An artificial star on Earth that will provide perpetual, cheap, clean energy for all mankind. If it fails, it will be one of the biggest scientific and political blunders of all time. Meanwhile, maverick inventors in garages are also trying to unlock nuclear fusion, at a fraction of the cost.”

The 84-minute long documentary is produced by Aung-Thwin and Bob Moore, from EyeSteelFilm. Daniel Cross is the executive producer.

“Let There Be Light” will screen on Sunday, March 12, at 10:45am, at SXSW. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster below.

