‘Like Water for Chocolate’ to Be Adapted into a Global TV Series

Endemol Shine Studios has acquired rights to the Laura Esquivel novel; no word yet on a writer.

“Like Water for Chocolate,” the best-selling novel that was turned into a hit movie, will now be adapted as a TV project.

Endemol Shine Studios announced Thursday that it had acquired the rights to “Like Water for Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate),” by Laura Esquivel, to adapt as a global television franchise.

READ MORE: No Sh*t Sherlock, Guy Ritchie and Lionel Wigram Wanna Get into Television

The book will be turned into an English language series, but Endemol Shine plans to adapt it in other languages, as well.

“It fills me with joy to know that Like Water for Chocolate will be brought to television screens throughout the world,” Esquivel said in a statement.

Added Endemol Shine Studios President Sharon Hall: “The opportunity to adapt this beloved novel is a privilege. Laura’s epic love story has all the ingredients of a breakthrough drama.”

“Like Water for Chocolate,” first published in 1989, has sold 3.5 million copies in the U.S. through publishers Knopf Doubleday (English) and Vintage Espanol (Spanish). The book combines “magical realism alongside a raucous family drama.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Inks Overall Production Deal w/ Endemol to Develop Scripted & Unscripted Programming

The 1992 film based on the Esquivel’s screenplay adaptation became the highest-grossing foreign-language film ever released in the United States at the time. It also was the Mexican entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 65th Oscars.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our TV newsletter here.