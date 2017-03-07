‘Little Boxes’ Trailer: Melanie Lynskey and Nelsan Ellis Navigate Race Relations in Small-Town America — Watch

The film arrives in theaters next month.

Remember Jordan Horowitz, the producer who reacted with uncommon grace when he realized he hadn’t actually won Best Picture? “La La Land” isn’t the only movie he’s worked on lately, and the next one is due in theaters next month. Watch the trailer for “Little Boxes” below.

Nelsan Ellis (“True Blood,” “Get On Up”) and Melanie Lynskey (“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”) star as a married couple who move from New York City to a college town in Washington after she lands a job there. After arriving, the mixed-race couple and their son (Armani Jackson) are treated…strangely by their new neighbors, whose initially welcoming vibe gradually turns into something else.

Rob Meyer (“A Birder’s Guide to Everything”) directed the “Little Boxes,” which Annie Howell (“Small, Beautifully Moving Parts”) wrote; Horowitz’s producing partners include Cary Fukunaga and Jared Ian Goldman (“Loving”). The film, which premiered at Tribeca last year, opens in theaters on April 14.

