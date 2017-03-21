Name the Movie That Changed Your Life and the Locarno Film Festival Might Give You a Prize — Contest

Help Locarno celebrate its upcoming 70th anniversary and you could win some big prizes.

Every serious film buff has one: a movie that completely surprised you and burrowed into your memory banks, forever changing the way you see the world.

Now, thanks to the Locarno Film Festival, you have the chance to share that story — and win some fancy prizes as a result. To commemorate its upcoming 70th anniversary, the Swiss festival is inviting people to submit video testimonials featuring the movies that changed their lives. The best entries will be featured in a trailer screened before features throughout this year’s edition, but select winners will also be eligible for a slew of impressive prizes.

These additional awards for the best videos will be offered by festival sponsors, including Swisscom, Swiss Mobiliar, FLYER E-bikes, Swiss International Air Lines, SBB CFF FFS, Organizzazione turistica Lago Maggiore e Valli, Swatch and MAC Cosmetics.

The prizes include the following:

One flight courtesy of Swiss International Airlines for 2 people

One day with a Swiss filmmaker courtesy la Mobiliaire

Admissions to the Termail Salini & Spa in Locarno

One coupon for an e-bike in Locarno

10 SWATCH watches

Additional prizes TBD

The call for entries ends on August 11, 2017.

The festival has already started started sharing some of its entries, including one (so far untranslated) submission from legendary horror director Dario Argento. You can see all of them, and submit your own video, here.

The contest, which has been designated with the hashtag #movieofmylife, is part of a large-scale project on film criticism in the digital era, which will be completed during the festival with a roundtable discussion on the video essay. IndieWire has partnered with Locarno and the Film Society of Lincoln Center in previous years to run the Locarno Critics Academy, a workshop that fosters new voices in film criticism from around the world.

Check out a video below explaining the submission process. The 70th edition of the Locarno Film Festival takes place August 2 – 12.

