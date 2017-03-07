‘Logan’ Behind the Scenes: Hugh Jackman Growls and Punches His Way Through Awesome ADR Video

Warning: this video features a lot of running in place.

Hugh Jackman, global treasure, is having a moment, courtesy of “Logan,” the latest incarnation of his X-Men hero Wolverine to hit the big screen. The newest installment in the superhero franchise was an instant success upon its release last week, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And, really, it makes sense that Jackman would want to keep the momentum going by sharing some cool behind the scenes stuff.

In a new video the actor posted on Twitter, Jackman records the ADR for a “Logan” action sequence, featuring all the heavy breathing and yelling anyone could ever ask for out of Wolverine. And he gets into it, seriously.

If you’ve ever wondered how all that grunting you hear in every superhero movie ever gets picked up, it seems to be pretty similar to the actual filming, only in a much smaller room. If this video is anything to go by, there’s a lot of arm-moving, face-scrunching and air-stabbing. But at the end, Jackman snaps back to the Aussie we all know and love when he smiles at the camera and says a simple, “Hi.” What a guy.

“Logan” is in theaters now. Watch the video below.

