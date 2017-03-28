Louis C.K. ‘2017’ Trailer: Netflix Presents Another Stand-Up Special — Watch

The streaming service just released two new specials from Dave Chappelle.

Netflix’s stand-up selection continues to expand. A week after releasing Dave Chappelle’s first two comedy specials in more than a decade, the streaming service has dropped the trailer for Louis C.K.’s upcoming “2017.” Watch below.

No footage of the actual jokes makes said trailer, but a press release assures us that “religion, eternal love, giving dogs drugs, email fights, teachers and more” will all be discussed by the “Louie” creator as he wears a suit and tie onstage in Washington D.C. Before taking the stage, C.K. sets a coffee mug down on a sheet of paper reading simply “this is it.”

We may never get more episodes of “Louie,” but at least we’ll see more of Louis himself. “2017” is available to stream on Netflix beginning April 4.

