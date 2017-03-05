‘Love Actually’ Reunion Photos: Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon on Set of ‘Red Nose Day Actually’

The 10-minute short will air as part of Red Nose Day on May 25.

If recent years have taught us anything, it’s that every movie and TV show eventually gets a sequel, reboot or reunion. The latest case in point is “Love Actually,” which is returning as a short film as part of Red Nose Day, a charity event aimed at ending child poverty. Avail yourself of the first photos from “Red Nose Day Actually” below.

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon stand alongside director Richard Curtis in one of the production photos; also returning to the 10-minute sequel of sorts are Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

The most divisive Christmas-set rom-com of 2003, Curtis’ film is adored and abhorred in seemingly equal measure. “Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on — ‘Blackadder,’ ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ and ‘Mr Bean,'” Curtis said in a statement. “It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based on one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America.” The special will air on NBC on Red Nose Day itself, May 25.

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

