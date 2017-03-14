‘Love Actually’ Reunion Preview: Andrew Lincoln Uses Cue Cards to Tease ‘Red Nose Day Actually’

The 10-minute short film will air as part of NBC’s "Red Nose Day Special" on May 25.

Andrew Lincoln has taken some time off from fighting zombies on “The Walking Dead” and has picked up some cue cards to tease the anticipated “Love Actually” reunion. The actor took a cue from his character, Mark, who used the same type of cards when hitting on his best friend’s wife, Juliet (played by Keira Knightley), in Richard Curtis’ 2003 Christmas classic.

The director and some of the cast have made a short film to sponsor the annual Red Nose Day via Comic Relief, a charity funded by Curtis in 1985 alongside actor/comedian Lenny Henry. Titled “Red Nose Day Actually,” the 10-minute film revisits the film’s characters to discover what they are up to in 2017. The film will reunite Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Knightley, Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

“Red Nose Day Actually” will air as part of NBC’s “Red Nose Day Special” on May 25. Watch the teaser below.

โฮวววว teaser Love Actually ของ Red Nose Day มาแว้ว pic.twitter.com/6iv7N3Rs1H — Sasio Mané🕊 (@SasikamolS) March 14, 2017

