Luca Guadagnino is Done Filming ‘Suspiria’ Remake, Working on Post-Production For Possible 2017 Release

Between "Call Me By Your Name" and the upcoming "Suspiria" remake, 2017 could very well be the year of Luca Guadagnino.

Well that was fast. Production on Luca Guadagnino’s start-studded remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic “Suspiria” only began in the fall, but the director is already in post-production and could have the movie ready to premiere come fall film festival season.

Reports in early February said Guadagnino had wrapped production, but Cineuropa confirms production resumed through March as the director had to break for much of January due to the premiere of “Call Me By Your Name” at Sundance. Filming is officially done, with the director hard at work in post.

“Suspiria” has long been a passion project for the Italian director, who was last in theaters in May 2016 with “A Bigger Splash.” He reunites with stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson for the remake, with Chloe Grace-Moretz and Mia Goth also a part of the ensemble. The story centers around an American ballet dancer attending a prestigious academy in Europe, only to discover a series of murders that are connected to a dark supernatural presence.

Argento’s original is known for its use of evocative lighting full of primary colors like reds and blues, but Guadagnino has teased that his approach to the material will be much different. “It’s a film about guilt and motherhood,” he told Variety at Sundance. “It has no primary colors in its color palette, unlike the original. It will be cold, evil and really dark.”

Production on the film took place primarily in Varese, Italy from September through December, before moving to and wrapping in Berlin in February and early March. Amazon already has acquired international distribution rights to the movie, and they recently courted buyers at the European Film Market.

With Guadagnino already in post-production, it appears we may be getting the “Suspiria” remake in theaters by the end of this year. Guadagnino is a staple of the Venice Film Festival, having premiered “A Bigger Splash” there in 2015. Could he return this year? It’s certainly possible. The biggest obstacle to overcome might just be Guadagnino himself, as “Call Me By Your Name” is already set for a November 24 release and a healthy awards campaign.

Should Guadagnino want to double dip, it looks like he’ll certainly have that option.

