‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner Finally Reveals Details About New Amazon Series ‘The Romanoffs’

The producer hopes to lure back some “Mad Men” talent for standalone episodes.

It’s been nearly two years since “Mad Men” went off the air, and fans have been waiting for details about creator Matthew Weiner’s next series. Last we heard, he had landed an anthology series at Amazon (with the Weinstein Co. producing) after an intense bidding war.

Finally, fresh details have emerged: Weiner’s new series “The Romanoffs” isn’t a period piece but a look at modern-day people who believe they are the descendants of the famed Romanoff family – the clan supposedly wiped out when the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917. The imperial family had previously ruled since 1613, and according to legend, only the daughter Anastasia survived being slain by escaping and taking on a new identity.

“We’re in a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are,” Weiner told Variety. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs. The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

The series will consist of eight standalone episodes that will not repeat plot elements or actors. With this unique aspect, Weiner hopes he can lure back some “Mad Men” cast to appear since the one-episode commitment is so low. (Perhaps Kiernan Shipka would make an amazing descendant of Anastasia!)

Weiner will direct four of the eight episodes, which will shoot around the world. He’s aiming for “The Romanoffs” to premiere in Spring 2018.

