‘Manic’ Trailer: A Woman Explores Her Father’s Multiple Identities in Eye-Opening Hot Docs Documentary — Watch

The film will run as part of Toronto's Hot Docs 2017 festival.

Part of Hot Docs’ 2017 slate, Kalina Bertin’s “Manic” is an intimate journey through time and the mind as a woman tries to uncover truths about her father.

Convinced finding those truths would help her make sense of her family’s history with mental illness, Bertin attempts to piece together the realities of her father’s past. Discovering his multiple identities, past lives, and the cult who thought of him as the reincarnation of Christ, she weaves her father’s story with that of her siblings, who were both experiencing their own manic episodes at the time of filming.

“There was a deep sense of urgency for me to understand and shed light on this mental illness that became very much part of my daily life,” Bertin said about making the film, “and which I suspected played a major role in my father’s demise.”

Hot Docs, Toronto’s documentary festival, will run April 27 – May 7. More information about the festival, and how to get tickets, can be found out their website.

Check out our exclusive trailer below.

