‘Mary Kills People’: Caroline Dhavernas is a Caring Doctor and Killer in Exclusive New Trailer

Lifetime continues to lead the way in female-produced and distributed content with the release of its upcoming dramedy series, “Mary Kills People.” The network has released an all new trailer for the show, which is created and executive produced by Tara Armstrong. “Mary Kills People” tells the story of Dr. Mary Harris, played by Caroline Dhavernas (“Hannibal”), a loving, overworked single mother and caring ER doctor who just happens to spend her nights euthanizing patients.

The show is just one example of Lifetime’s continued commitment to developing and distributing female-centric content through its network. Lifetime has been instrumental in including female-led productions and in creating opportunities for up-and-coming female artists with productions such as its critically acclaimed series “UnReal.” Lifetime will also be releasing films under its banner including the much anticipated feature debut for Eleanor Coppola, “Paris Can Wait.”

“Mary Kills People” is a joint production between Entertainment One and Cameron Pictures in Toronto. The six-episode first season of “Mary Kills People,” will be directed entirely by Holly Dale (“The Americans”). The cast also includes Jay Ryan, Richard Short, Lyriq Bent, Greg Bryk, and Charlotte Sullivan.

The first season of “Mary Kills People” is set to premiere April 23 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. Check out the exclusive new trailer below.

