‘Master of None’ Season 2: Aziz Ansari’s Award-Winning Comedy Returns in May and Heads to Italy – Watch

Aziz Ansari is riding back into our lives and onto our screens on a bright red Vespa, mid-May.

It’s been almost a year and half since Season 1 of Aziz Ansari’s captivating dramedy, “Master of None,” about the day-to-day life of a struggling actor in New York City premiered. Not that we’ve been keeping count. With a realistic ensemble cast of friends, coworkers, and love-interests alike that drift in and out of Dev’s (Aziz Ansari) life from episode to episode, much like real friends do, Ansari’s show was met with wildly critical success. Appearing on numerous end-of-the-year favorite lists from all the way back in its premiere in 2015, to getting four Emmy nominations and one win for the writing in the stand-out episode “Parents.”

Ansari along with co-creator Alan Yang, gave a voice to the unique perspective of being an immigrant’s child in “Parents,” something that rang true in a way only someone with that experience could provide. Ansari and Yang experimented largely throughout “Master of None,” with other stand-out episodes like the enlightening “Indians on TV,” or the sweet exploration into the heart of a long-term relationship in “Mornings.” With such a wide array of seemingly ordinary points of life brought to screen with incredible nuance, Season 1 created high expectations for Season 2.

Ansari addressed the long wait for Season 2 in an interview in 2016, saying “we covered so much stuff in Season 1 and wanted to make sure the ideas we had in Season 2 were equally interesting and the episodes were just as ambitious.” Through Netflix, he was able to take his time and bring all the possibilities for the upcoming season to fruition in the most authentic way possible. After all, it’s daunting to follow up the incredible success and depth of “Master of None’s” first season.

Bringing that ambition to Italy, the possibilities are endless. How long does it make to “master” the art of pasta-making in Italy? Are Rachel (Noël Wells) and Dev going to eventually get reunited? And perhaps, most importantly, are Ansari’s parents returning to spotlight once more on-screen?

Check out this sneak peek of Season 2 of “Master of None,” premiering May 12 on Netflix.

