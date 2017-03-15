‘Megan Leavey’ Trailer: Kate Mara Stars in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Military Drama — Watch

Based on a true story, the film opens in theaters June 9.

Bleecker Street Media has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming military drama “Megan Leavey,” which stars Kate Mara in the title role. The film is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish”).

Here is the official storyline for “Megan Leavey”: Based on the true life story of a young marine corporal whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy.

The cast also includes Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”), Will Patton (“Remember the Titans”), Ramon Rodriguez (“Need for Speed”), Bradley Whitford (“Get Out”), Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) and Common (“Suicide Squad”). The film is executive produced by Jose Luis Escolar, Scott Holroyd, and Robert Huberman.

“Megan Leavey” opens in theaters June 9. Check out the brand new trailer here.

