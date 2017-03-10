Melissa Leo Is ‘The Most Hated Woman In America’ In What May Be Her Juiciest Role Yet — Watch

The character actress takes center stage in Netflix's true crime biopic about atheist activist Madalyn Murray O'Hair, due March 24.

Following the success of its “Making A Murderer” series, Netflix is doubling down on the American true crime genre with a film about prominent atheist activist who was kidnapped in 1995, Madalyn Murray O’Hair. Co-produced by Elizabeth Banks, the film tells the story of O’Hair’s career as the founder of the group American Atheists, her landmark 1963 Supreme Court case that ended Bible-reading in public schools, and her shocking kidnapping in 1995.

When she learned that her son was being forced to recite the Lord’s Prayer in school, O’Hair filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore Public School System. Murray v. Curlett eventually made its way to the Supreme Court, and quickly made O’Hair “The Most Hated Woman In America.” O’Hair was president of American Atheists from 1963-1986, after which her son took over the position. When O’Hair, her son, and grandson disappeared in 1995, they were initially thought to have fled to New Zealand. In a shocking and sad turn of events, the truth revealed itself to be much darker than that.

Leo is supported by an all star cast worthy of her talents: Peter Fonda, Vincent Kartheiser, Adam Scott, Juno Temple, and Josh Lucas. It was directed by Tommy O’Haver from a script by O’Haver and Irene Turner.

