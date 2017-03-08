‘Metamorphoses’ Exclusive Trailer and Poster: Things Get Mythical in Christophe Honoré’s New Film — Watch

The film will be released theatrically March 23.

“Metamorphoses,” the newest film from Christophe Honoré (“Love Songs,” “The Beautiful Person”), promises an enchanting and mythical time in its exclusive trailer and poster.

A modern-day retelling of Ovid’s Roman poem of the same name, “Metamorphoses” follows Europa, a girl who decides to skip class and winds up meeting Jupiter, a young man who takes her on a journey to his world of powerful gods who are capable of transforming humans into plants or animals. As the confrontation between seductive, yet vengeful gods and innocent mortals unfolds, Europa grasps a greater sense of life and love.

An official selection at Venice Days at Venice Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and International Film Festival Rotterdam, the film stars Amira Akili, Sébastien Hirel, Mélodie Richard, Damien Chapelle, and George Babluani.

“Metamorphoses” opens theatrically in New York on March 23 (at Brooklyn’s Spectacle) and Los Angeles on March 24 (at Hollywood’s Arena Cinelounge) with additional cities and VOD to follow. Watch our exclusive trailer and check out the poster below.

You can find out more about the film at its official website.

