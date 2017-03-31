Miami Herald’s Rene Rodriguez Shifted From Film as Local Critic Positions Continue to Disappear

Miami Herald is losing powerhouse Rene Rodriguez, in a move to shift their focus away from film.

Having worked at the Miami Herald for over 20 years, Rene Rodriguez has now left his position as the newspaper’s film critic. In a move defined by the Miami Herald managing editor Rick Hirsch, as “made to reflect what our audience is telling us about the news they value the most,” the Miami Herald is now without a full-time critic.

According to The Miami New Times, the paper will continue to publish reviews written by local writers, but there are currently no plans to fill Rodriguez’s vacant position. Rodriguez will remain at the Herald, but will be reassigned to a local news beat.

Rodriguez has worked as the paper’s full-time film critic after assuming the role in the wake of the paper’s longtime critic Bill Cosford’s sudden passing. Though he was still in his twenties, the paper officially offered for Rodriguez to be Cosford’s replacement a year later in 1995. He had continued in the position ever since.

During his time at the Herald, Rodriguez’s impact was seen well beyond South Florida. Rodriguez served as part of Entertainment Weekly’s Critical Mass movie review roundup chart. He has also written for Variety, the New York Times Sunday Magazine, the New York Post, and Hispanic Magazine during his tenure.

