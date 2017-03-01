Michael Shannon Sings ‘Russians’ by Sting on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

He is the gift that keeps on giving.

Michael Shannon, two-time Academy Award nominee and occasional internet meme, has given us yet another reminder of the singular quality that makes him Michael Shannon. The “Nocturnal Animals” actor (who received an Oscar nomination for his role) was on “The Tonight Show” last night, treating host Jimmy Fallon and everyone in attendance with a rendition of Sting’s “Russians.” Watch below.

READ MORE: Michael Shannon Tells It Like It Is: How the Actor Played a ‘Broken Down Angel’ in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ — Consider This

Perhaps coincidentally, Sting was also in attendance at the Oscars a few nights ago, where he was nominated for his song “The Empty Chair.” Shannon’s impromptu performance was preceded by some of Shannon’s trademark humor — asked about his hobbies, the two-time Oscar nominee professes an affinity for taxidermy and skeeball. “I like a challenge,” Shannon said before belting the tune. Some relevant lyrics:

READ MORE: Michael Shannon Fell Asleep During ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ Even Though He Was In It

“In Europe and America there’s a growing feeling of hysteria Conditioned to respond to all the threats In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets Mister Krushchev said, ‘We will bury you’ I don’t subscribe to this point of view It’d be such an ignorant thing to do”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.