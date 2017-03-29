‘Redoubtable’ Teaser: Michel Hazanavicius Takes On the Life of Jean-Luc Godard in New Drama

The legendary French New Wave director is portrayed by "The Dreamers" actor Louis Garrel.

Director Michel Hazanavicius has unveiled the first teaser for his upcoming romance drama “Redoubtable.” In his latest project, the filmmaker behind the Oscar darling “The Artist” takes on the life of the legendary French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard, who has created iconic masterpieces such as “Breathless” and “A Women Is a Women.” Godard is portrayed by Louis Garrel (“The Dreamers,” “Love Songs,” “The Beautiful Person”).

READ MORE: Louis Garrel Channels Jean-Luc Godard In First Pics From Michel Hazanavicius’ Romance ‘Redoubtable’

Based on the autobiography “Un An Après” by Anne Wiazemsky, the biopic centers around the romance that flourished between her and Godard when they were making the 1967 film “La Chinoise.” They married shortly after and collaborated on “Week End” and “Sympathy for the Devil” before divorcing in 1979.

READ MORE: Academy Award-Winner Michel Hazanavicius’s 5 Tips for Filmmakers

Wiazemsky is played by “Nymphomaniac” actress Stacy Martin. The film also stars Hazanavicius’s wife Bérénice Bejo, who toplined his masterpiece, “The Artist”, and also starred in his 2014 war drama “The Search.”

“Redoubtable” has no official release date yet. In this first teaser, Godard (Garrel) reveals what he really thinks about actors. Check out the clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.