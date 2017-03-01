‘Mindhunter’ Teaser: Netflix Spatters Blood for David Fincher’s Killer Rorschach Test — Watch

The period drama will star Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

Netflix’s new drama “Mindhunter” will delve into the mind of serial killers.

In the teaser trailer released below, we see Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as special agents in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit attempt to solve ongoing cases. In order to do this, they’re interviewing imprisoned serial killers in order to understand the mindset. It’s a slippery slope.

“You like truffles? You’ve got to get in the dirt with the pigs,” says one voice.

The series was directed by “Fight Club” and “The Social Network’s” David Fincher and is based on the book “Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.” Anna Torv and Cotter Smith also star. Watch:

“Mindhunter” will be released on Netflix in October.

