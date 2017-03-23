‘Miss Sloane’ Exclusive Home Video Featurette Explores Jessica Chastain’s Extensive Research for Timely Role — Watch

"Miss Sloane" will be released on Digital HD on March 17 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 21.

Set in the crooked underbelly of Washington, D.C., Jessica Chastain is “Miss Sloane.” In her world, the cutthroat realm of lobbying, there can only be one winner. Rendered by Chastain and director John Madden as an unpredictable and smart — and very timely — character, the eponymous lobbyist always succeeds in having the upper hand. However, when she faces her most formidable opponent yet, her undoubted victory streak may come to a crashing end.

“Miss Sloane” is set to release to on Digital HD on March 17 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 21. As a part of the new home video release, we’re proud to present an exclusive featurette with the Golden-Globe nominated Chastain, along with the writer of the film, Jonathan Perera.

In it, they explain the incredible amount of research they did in terms of interviewing lobbyists currently working in Washington, plus mention of some of the various books they read to prepare for the film.

Take a look at our exclusive featurette for “Miss Sloane” below.