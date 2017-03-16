You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Savages’ Director Tamara Jenkins to Helm Molly Shannon-Starring Netflix Drama ‘Private Life’

Production is expected to begin next month.

It’s been exactly 10 years since Tamara Jenkins made her last feature film, “The Savages.” Now, the director returns with “Private Life,” as reported by Variety. The Netflix drama stars Molly Shannon, who just won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her role in “Other People,” where she plays a mother dying of cancer.

Per the film’s official plot synopsis, the film follows “Richard and Rachel, a couple in the throes of infertility, [who] try to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. When their doctor suggests third party reproduction, they bristle. But when Sadie, a recent college drop out, re-enters their life, they reconsider.”

Written by Jenkins, “Private Life” stars Paul Giamatti as Richard and Kathryn Hahn as Rachel. Shannon will reportedly play a friend of the couple (who may have deeper links to them than originally expected). The cast also includes John Carroll Lynch, Emily Robinson, Kayli Carter and Francesca Root-Dodson.

The film is being produced by Anthony Bregman (“The Circle,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Foxcatcher”) and Stefanie Azpiazu (“Enough Said,” “The Circle”). Production is expected to begin next month.

