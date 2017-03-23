‘Moonlight’ Actors Trevante Rhodes and André Holland on the Film’s Universal Message

Two members of the Best Picture winner's acclaimed ensemble talk about what makes Chiron's journey relatable to so many people.

[Editor’s Note: This post is presented in partnership with Spectrum. Catch up on this year’s Awards Season contenders and the latest films On Demand. Today’s pick is “Moonlight.”]

After its remarkable run since its public premiere last September, “Moonlight” now stands in select company. Not merely the result of a singular effort, the accolades for “Moonlight” reflect contributions from everyone involved, from Barry Jenkins’ script and direction to James Laxton’s cinematography to Nicholas Brittell’s hypnotic score.

In front of the camera, the cast members who make up its historic ensemble each brought an unmistakable presence to their part of the story. It’s almost foolish to separate the three segments of “Moonlight,” which all communicate with each other in poetic, subtle ways. But there’s something about the film’s final chapter, featuring Trevante Rhodes and André Holland as an older Chiron and Kevin, that cements the film as a specific story that also transcends time and place.

Their conversations in a diner booth and in the front seats of car carry the weight of lost years, uncertainty and understanding. Their history shines through in their faces, leaving a lasting impact that moviegoers the world over will return to for years to come.

We had a chance to talk with Rhodes and Holland at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Their comments echo the idea that “Moonlight” doesn’t exist for a single audience. Chiron’s journey, including the people who become indelible parts of it, has a universal quality. Anyone searching for themselves and their place in the world can see a bit of that fundamental quest in “Moonlight.”

If you would like to see the Best Picture winner for yourself, you can watch “Moonlight” right now at Movies on Demand any time until May 22nd.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.