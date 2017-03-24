Netflix Ready to Rock With Jeff Tremaine’s Mötley Crüe Biopic, ‘The Dirt’

The project was first at Paramount and then at Focus Features.

Mötley Crüe’s biopic film, “The Dirt,” may be coming to Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, which at one point was at Paramount and then at Focus Features, will be helmed by the “Jackass” movies director, Jeff Tremaine.

The film will be based on the 2001 New York Times bestselling autobiography “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” which was written by band members Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Nikki Sixx, alongside author Neil Strauss.

The book chronicles the legendary 1980’s glam metal band’s rise to international fame and all that was happening behind the scenes, including drugs, sex, conflicts among band members and run-ins with the police. The band performed their last concert on New Year’s Eve at the Staples Center in their own hometown of Los Angeles.

Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos are handling the script. Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing the film, with Mötley Crüe members and Amanda Adelson as co-producers. Chris Nilsson, Steven Kline, and Rick Yorn serve as executive producers. The project was first at Paramount and then got picked up by Focus Features in January 2015.

