4 Great Films New to Movies On Demand in April 2017, Including ‘Toni Erdmann’ and ‘Split’ — IndieWire on Demand

It's not too late to catch up with awards-season favorites and early 2017 box office champs.

Movies on Demand continues to add a wide variety of audience favorites, even as the 2016 awards season is firmly in the rear view. Check out four of our favorite films from the upcoming month below, as well as the full list of great movies available throughout April.

1) “Paterson” (Available April 4)

Making a film about a poet is difficult, but Jim Jarmusch’s modest portrait of a modest Jersey bus driver finds something profound in simplicity. The week-in-the-life approach that Jarmusch takes with his script gives Adam Driver a career-expanding performance filled with warmth and empathy. Toss in one of the most adorable dogs in all of cinema and you have a film from a director returning to form.

2) “Lion” (Available April 11)

Based on Saroo Brierley’s real-life, Google-Earth-aided quest to find his birth family, Garth Davis’ film spans countries with a grace and respect that similar adoption stories rarely have. Impeccably shot by “Rogue One” DP Greig Fraser, you can feel the weight of Saroo’s journey, from train platforms as a young boy across the vivid landscapes that he travels in an attempt to retrace the way to his origins.

3) “Toni Erdmann” (Available April 11)

Films rarely arrive as incomparable as Maren Ade’s instant classic family of errors comedy “Toni Erdmann.” Watch in awe as a handful of goofy antics and cringe-worthy misunderstandings lead to one of the most honest father-daughter relationships ever captured on screen. It’s the perfect addition to any karaoke night or any surprise birthday party.

4) “Split” (Available April 18)

There are so many places where M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could have spun wildly out of control. But a cast headlined by James McAvoy and “The Witch” standout Anya Taylor-Joy help to keep this story of rival personalities eerie, but firmly self-aware. It’s the director’s best since at least “Lady in the Water” and one that might just yield more on-screen discoveries to come.

Here’s the full list of Movies on Demand’s April releases:

“Carrie Pilby” (Available April 4)

“Generation Found” (Available April 4)

“Mine” (Available April 4)

“Office Christmas Party” (Available April 4)

“Paterson” (Available April 4)

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Available April 4)

“We Don’t Belong Here” (Available April 4)

“1 Mile to You” (Available April 7)

“Aftermath” (Available April 7)

“The Ticket” (Available April 7)

“The Void” (Available April 7)

“The Bye Bye Man”/”The Bye Bye Man (Unrated)” (Available April 11)

“Hidden Figures” (Available April 11)

“Lion” (Available April 11)

“Monster Trucks” (Available April 11)

“Toni Erdmann” (Available April 11)

“Altitude” (Available April 14)

“Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo” (Available April 14)

“The Outcasts” (Available April 14)

“Queen of the Desert” (Available April 14)

“The Levelling” (Available April 15)

“The Dark Tapes” (Available April 18)

“The Duelist” (Available April 18)

“Isolation” (Available April 18)

“Ocean Waves” (Available April 18)

“Sleepless” (Available April 18)

“Split” (Available April 18)

“The Founder” (Available April 18)

“La La Land” (Available April 25)

“Underworld: Blood Wars” (Available April 25)

“We Are X” (Available April 25)

“A Dark Song” (Available April 28)

“Voice from the Stone” (Available April 28)

