3 Great Films New to Movies on Demand in March 2017, Including ‘Jackie’ and ‘Fences’ — IndieWire on Demand

Oscar winners mix with bold indie fare that will thrill you all month.

Movies on Demand is a cinephile's delight in March, as there are plenty of awards-friendly titles to catch up on after the most explosive Oscars ever.

1) “Jackie” (Available March 7)

Pablo Larraín’s brilliant film is so much more than a run-of-the-mill biopic, elevated by Oscar-nominated turns including Natalie Portman’s complex portrayal of Jackie Kennedy, and Mica Levi’s haunting score. One of the year’s best surprises from a director as the height of his powers.

2) “Fences” (Available March 14)

This Oscar nominee for Best Picture is a wonderful interpretation of August Wilson’s play, anchored by acting powerhouses Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Get the tissues ready for one of 2016’s most immediate and gut-wrenching films.

3) “Moana” (Available March 7)

Need a great movie to keep the whole family entertained? Try “Moana,” which does Disney right. This Oscar for Best Animated Feature nominee is a beautiful and bright journey that modernizes cartoon tropes while keeping the warm heart intact. Plus, you will be singing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s great original songs for days.

Here’s the full list of Movies on Demand’s March releases:

“The Assignment” (Available March 3)

“The Institute” (Available March 3)

“Catfight” (Available March 3)

“Jackie” (Available March 7)

“Moana” (Available March 7)

“Incarnate”/ “Incarnate” (Unrated) (Available March 7)

“Man Down” (Available March 7)

“Brimstone” (Available March 10)

“The Other Half” (Available March 10)

“Passengers”/ “Passengers”: Plus On Set With Chris Pratt Featurette (Available March 14)

“Fences” (Available March 14)

“Collateral Beauty” (Available March 14)

“Elle” (Available March 14)

“Mean Dreams” (Available March 17)

“Sing” (2016) (Available March 21)

“Assassin’s Creed” (Available March 21)

“Live By Night” (Available March 21)

“Miss Sloane” (Available March 21)

“Julieta” (Available March 21)

“London Road” (Available March 21)

“All Nighter” (Available March 24)

“From a House on Willow Street” (Available March 24)

“A Monster Calls” (Available March 28)

“Why Him?” (Available March 28)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” (Available March 28)

“Patriots Day” (Available March 28)

“Silence” (Available March 28)

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” (Available March 28)

“Arianna” (Available March 28)

“20th Century Women” (Available March 28)

“Junction 48” (Available March 28)

“Despite the Falling Snow” (Available March 31)