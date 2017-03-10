‘Mr. Robot’ Adds Bobby Cannavale to Season 3 Cast, and Here’s When It Will Return

BD Wong has also been promoted to series regular, as the USA Network series resumes production next month.

Please tell me you’re seeing this, too: Bobby Cannavale will join the cast of “Mr. Robot” as it returns for a third season in October.

Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Vinyl”) will join the cast as “Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.” USA Network announced the casting on Friday, and also said that recurring guest star BD Wong – who plays Whiterose, the leader of the Chinese-based hacker organization Dark Army – has been upped to series regular.

Peter Kramer/USA Network

Production on Season 3 begins next month in New York City, and USA is aiming for an October 2017 premiere date. Executive producer and writer Sam Esmail will once again direct all 10 episodes.

READ MORE: ‘Mr. Robot’ Renewed for Third Season by USA Network

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”

Added Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment: “Adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger.”

Michael Parmelee/USA Network

Season 3 will pick up immediately following last season’s cliffhanger, and “will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot,” the network said.

“Mr. Robot” received six Primetime Emmy nominations last year, including a nod for outstanding drama series. Rami Malek stars as Elliot Alderson, the psychologically damaged hacker who helps the group fsociety attempt to take down Evil Corp.

Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, BD Wong and Stephanie Corneliussen also star.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our newsletters here.