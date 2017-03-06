‘My Scientology Movie’ Exclusive Clip: BBC’s Louis Theroux Explores the Controversial Church in New Documentary

The John Dower-directed documentary arrives in theaters, VOD, iTunes and Amazon Video on March 10.

BBC journalist Louis Theroux explores the Church of Scientology in his new documentary, “My Scientology Movie.” “Following a long fascination with the religion and with much experience in dealing with eccentric, unpalatable and unexpected human behavior, the beguilingly unassuming Theroux won’t take no for an answer when his request to enter the Church’s headquarters is turned down,” reads the official description of the film.

READ MORE: Louis Theroux Takes On Xenu With Documentary ‘My Scientology Movie’ — Review

Besides unscripted scenes, the film, directed by John Dower (“Ronald,” “The Last 48 Hours of Kurt Cobain”), also includes a series of scripted scenes in which actors replay incidents former Scientology members claim they experienced being part of the church. The film features interviews with Jefferson Hawkins, Marc Headley and Marty Rathbun, who all worked for the Church of Scientology in the past, and actors Tom De Vocht, Paz de la Huerta and Steven Mango, who were also members of the group.

READ MORE: ‘Untold Horror’ Trailer: George Romero, John Landis and More Directors Uncover the Films They Never Made in New Documentary Series

“My Scientology Movie” arrives in theaters, VOD, iTunes and Amazon Video on March 10.

Watch our exclusive clip below, which shows an exchange between current Scientologist Catherine Fraser and Theroux outside of Gold Base, in Riverside County, California, which is believed to be a key headquarters for the Church of Scientology.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.