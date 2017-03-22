‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Trailer: See Jonah Ray and Patton Oswalt in New Netflix Revival

The revival of the cult favorite premieres April 14.

Netflix has released the trailer for its revival of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” The cult favorite is making a big return this April for a 12-episode season on the streaming giant.

The revival sees some new cast members, including Jonah Ray (The Nerdist Podcast) as the latest unfortunate host who is forced to watch terrible movies, in the company of his robot friends Crow and Tom Servo. Joining Ray in the Satellite of Love, is Felicia Day as evil scientist Kinga Forrester who terrorizes him, assisted by Patton Oswalt as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank. Dan Harmon and Joel McHale of “Community,” and Justin Roiland are among the writers for the revival.

The revival has been funded by a Kickstarter campaign launched in 2015 by series creator Joel Hodgson. The campaign raised $5.7 million dollars, making it the project that has raised the most money ever via a crowdfunding campaign.

The new “Mystery Science Theater 3000” premieres on Netflix April 14. Check out the trailer below.

