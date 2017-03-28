Natalie Portman to Play Bull Rider in ‘The Fits’ Director Anna Rose Holmer’s New Film

Holmer directed Portman in James Blake's music video for "My Willing Heart," which premiered last week.

Last week, Natalie Portman made news after starring in the new music video for James Blake’s song “My Willing Heart.” The black-and-white video was helmed by Anna Rose Holmer, the breakout director for “The Fits,” and it features a very pregnant Portman connecting with her unborn child. Now, after giving birth to her daughter on February 22, the actress is already gearing up for a new project, which will reunite her with Holmer.

According to Deadline‘s Co-Editor-in-Chief Mike Fleming Jr., Portman and Holmer are teaming up for “Bronco Belle,” which follows a bull rider (played by Portman) as she tries to make her mark in a male-dominated sport. Khurram Longi is handling the script. The project is being shopped around, and “interest is already there,” according to Fleming Jr.

Portman received a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Larraín’s experimental biopic “Jackie,” which is now available on VOD. She can currently be seen on the big screen in Terrence Malick’s romance drama “Song to Song,” in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender.

