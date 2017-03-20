Natalie Portman Shot This Gorgeous James Blake Music Video Just Days Before Giving Birth — Watch

"The Fits" director Anna Rose Holmer is behind the camera for this gorgeous black-and-white music video.

Natalie Portman skipped the Oscars this year because she had given birth to her second child just days before, and for anyone wondering what Portman was up to prior to that, you now have your answer: Shooting a music video for James Blake.

The English musician has premiered the gorgeous black-and-white music video for his song “My Willing Heart,” and it puts a very pregnant Portman front and center as she connects with her unborn child in various locations, including a softly-lit bedroom and a giant pool. Anna Rose Holmer, the breakout director of “The Fits,” shot the video days before Portman gave birth.

Portman can currently be seen on the big screen in Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song.” She worked on new films from Alex Garland (“Annihilation”) and Xavier Dolan (“The Death and Life of John F. Donovan”) last year, both of which could find their way onto the fall film festival circuit if their post-production is done in time. Holmer, meanwhile, recently shot Alvin Ailey’s “Moonlight” dance video, which debuted to acclaim across the internet last month.

“My Willing Heart” is off of Blake’s latest album “The Colour in Anything.” Watch the music video below.

