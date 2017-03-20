NEA Budget Cuts: Here’s A Full List of the Indie Film Organizations That Could Lose Money

The National Endowment for the Arts is under attack. Here are all the organizations in the independent film community impacted by the situation.

With President Trump’s proposed budget, independent film faces the proposed dissolution of the National Endowment for the Arts. This organization has been under attack before, but never as part of a sweeping repudiation of federal support for the arts, the humanities, and social services. IndieWire will continue to cover this developing story in the weeks ahead, but for now here’s a list (extracted from the NEA site) of all NEA independent-film recipients for 2017. In total, the organization funds around $2 million toward media arts organizations in the film space, but as we reported, the federal monies only tell a fraction of the story. For more on that, please read this.)

If you are familiar with any film organizations currently receiving NEA funding and not included on this list, please drop us a line at film@indiewire.com.

African Film Festival

City: New York, NY

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the 24th New York African Film Festival and touring program.

Anthology Film Archives

City: New York, NY

Amount: $20,000

Purpose: To support the presentation of several curated film and video series.

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago

City: Chicago, IL

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the Black Harvest Film Festival and related programming.

Aspen Film

City: Aspen, CO

Amount:$10,000

Purpose: To support the 26th Aspen Shortsfest.

Aurora

City: Houston, TX

Amount: $15,000

Purpose: To support a year-round curated series.

Austin Film Society

City: Austin, TX

Amount: $45,000

Purpose: To support the presentation of several curated film and video series.

Basement Films Inc.

City: Albuquerque, NM

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the Experiments in Cinema 12.3 Film Festival.

BAVC

City: San Francisco, CA

Amount: $55,000

Purpose: To support the provision of video and audio preservation services.

Boston Cyberarts

City: Jamaica Plain, MA

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support an exhibition of augmented reality sculptures.

The Brattle Theatre

City: Cambridge, MA

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the “Classic Brattle” film series.

Canyon Cinema

City: San Francisco, CA

Amount: $25,000

Purpose: To support Canyon Cinema 50.

CAAM

City: San Francisco, CA

Amount: $25,000

Purpose: To support the CAAMFest, a media arts festival showcasing the work of Asian and Asian-American artists.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

City: Durham, NC

Amount: $30,000

Purpose: To support filmmakers’ travel expenses and venue rental for the 20th Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

Chicago Filmmakers

City: Chicago, IL

Amount: $25,000

Purpose: To support a film and exhibition program and the annual Onion City Experimental Film and Video Festival.

Chicago International Film

City: Chicago, IL

Amount: $45,000

Purpose: To support the Chicago International Film Festival and other related film programming.

Cinema St. Louis

City: St. Louis, MO

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the St. Louis International Film Festival.

Cinema Tropical

City: New York, NY

Amount: $15,000

Purpose: To support the Cinema Tropical Film Series.

CIFF

City: Cleveland, OH

Amount: $10,000

Purpose: To support the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival.

The Nickelodeon Theatre

City: Columbia, SC

Amount: $15,000

Purpose: To support the Indie Grits Film Festival.

Cucalorus Film Festival

City: Wilmington, NC

Amount: $20,000

Purpose: To support the Cucalorus Film Festival.