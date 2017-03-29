‘Neruda’: Gael Garcia Bernal Is an Expert Policeman in Exclusive Digital Release Clip — Watch

Pablo Larrain's singular biopic is now on iTunes and VOD.

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain had a very, very big 2016, thanks to the release of not one, not two, but three of his singular works to American audiences. From his bold “The Club” to his ambitious “Neruda” and the lauded “Jackie,” last year spelled the start of a brand new beginning for the talented helmer.

Larrain’s singular “Neruda,” styled as a wholly different kind of biopic (something that will surely sound familiar to fans of “Jackie”) features Gael Garcia Bernal as the “expert policeman” Óscar Peluchonneau, who pursues the celebrated poet Pablo Neruda (Luis Gnecco) after he joins the Communist Party in the late 1940s.

READ MORE: Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast: Pablo Larraín On Catching Ghosts to Make His ‘Neruda’ and ‘Jackie’ (Episode 17)

Not simply a biographical look at Neruda, beyond just a cat and mouse game between two unique men, “Neruda” puts creativity and performance at the forefront, and you can get a glimpse of that in our exclusive clip below. As tensions ratchet up and Neruda can no longer hide, Peluchonneau comes searching for him. There’s no escape.

“Neruda” is now available on iTunes and VOD. Check out our exclusive clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.