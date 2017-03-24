Netflix Is Staying in Adam Sandler Business, As Streaming Outfit Lines Up Four More Films From Comedian

Sandler's Netflix films "The Do-Over" and "The Ridiculous 6" are the two most-watched original feature films to launch on the streaming service.

Adam Sandler and Netflix are doubling down on their plan to churn out comedies that bypass cinemas altogether. Netflix announced Friday that it will finance and produce at least four more feature films with Sandler, all of which will debut exclusively on the company’s subscription streaming platform.

Netflix previously inked a four-picture deal with Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, a partnership that so far has produced “The Do-Over,” “The Ridiculous 6” and “Sandy Wexler,” due out April 14. Netflix has previously stated the “The Do-Over” and “The Ridiculous 6” were the two most-watched original feature films to launch on its service.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Sandler said in a statement. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion at the worldwide box office since his first hit comedy “Billy Madison” in 1995.

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in the statement. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Netflix currently has 93 million subscribers.

