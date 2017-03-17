Netflix May Pan and Scan Its Original Movies and TV Series to Better Accommodate Mobile Watchers

Netflix plans to explore delivering mobile-specific cuts of its original titles. Earlier in the week, the company’s chief product officer Neil Hunt said during a press briefing that the streaming giant is looking into this possibility as a way to better accommodate the growing number of people watching films and TV shows on their smart phones and iPads.
“It’s not inconceivable that you could take a master [copy] and make a different cut for mobile,” Hunt said, as reported by The Verge. Although Netflix currently doesn’t have different cuts for the various viewing platforms, “it’s something we will explore over the next few years,” Hunt added. The executive shared the news during a two-day event with journalists at Dolby Laboratories and Netflix’s headquarters in San Francisco, ahead of the “Iron Fist” series premiere, this Friday.
READ MORE: ‘The Savages’ Director Tamara Jenkins to Helm Molly Shannon-Starring Netflix Drama ‘Private Life’
According to Hunt, in markets like the US and Canada, most people are still watching Netflix on their TV sets. However, in some Asian countries, especially India, “mobile screens are the majority consumption device.”