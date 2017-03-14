Netflix Acquires ‘The Other Side of the Wind,’ Orson Welles’ Unfinished Swan Song

The legendary filmmaker first began working on it in 1970.

Orson Welles’ unfinished swan song is coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced today that it has acquired global rights to “The Other Side of the Wind” and will finance the film’s completion and restoration; producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza will oversee the effort to finish it. Welles first began production in 1970.

“Like so many others who grew up worshipping the craft and vision of Orson Welles, this is a dream come true,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, in a statement. “The promise of being able to bring to the world this unfinished work of Welles with his true artistic intention intact, is a point of pride for me and for Netflix. Cinephiles and film enthusiasts around the world will experience the magic of Orson Welles once again or for the very first time.”

“I can’t quite believe it, but after 40 years of trying, I am so very grateful for the passion and perseverance from Netflix that has enabled us to, at long last, finally get into the cutting room to finish Orson’s last picture,” added Marshall, who served as a production manager on the original production.

Welles co-wrote the screenplay with Oja Kodar, who co-starred alongside John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Robert Random and Dennis Hopper. The film, a Hollywood satire, follows a revered filmmaker (Huston) attempting to mount his comeback with a new picture called “The Other Side of the Wind.”

