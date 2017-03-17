New to Hulu in April: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Usual Suspects,’ and Many More Film and TV Titles

Hulu has announced the new titles that will be available to stream on the platform during the month of April.

Hulu has announced the new titles that will be available to stream on the platform during the month of April. Leading the pack is the new original series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel of the same name and starring Elisabeth Moss. The series premieres April 26.

READ MORE: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Trailer: New Teaser Reminds Us Elisabeth Moss’ Story Is Ours

Also available to stream next month are a handful of modern classics, such as “Robocop,” “Days of Thunder,” “Thelma & Louise,” “The Usual Suspects,” “Election,” “JFK,” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” as well as indie favorites like “Short Term 12,” “The Babadook,” “In a World,” and “Hello, My Name is Doris.”

Find the list of all titles coming to Hulu in April below.

April 1

1408 (2007) (*Showtime)

A Horse Tale (2015)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Affliction (1998)

Almost Famous (2000)

America’s Sweethearts (2001) (*Showtime)

Bad Company (1995) (*Showtime)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) (*Showtime)

Ben Collins: Stunt Driver (2015)

Beyond the Sea (2004) (*Showtime)

The Big Empty (2003)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

The Burrowers (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call Me (1988)

Casual Encounters (2016)

Chaplin (1993)

Chosen (2016)

Company Man (2000) (*Showtime)

Cry Freedom (1987) (*Showtime)

Dancer (2016)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Deja vu (2006) (*Showtime)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) (*Showtime)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Election (1999)

The Ex (2006) (*Showtime)

Factory Girl (2006) (*Showtime)

Federal Hill (1994)

Felicia’s Journey (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1997)

Fight to the Finish (2016)

Flyboys (2006)

Frankenstein (2004)

Furry Vengeance (2010) (*Showtime)

Gator (1976)

The Giant King (2015)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Endings (2005)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

The Hours (2002)

I Am Number Four (2011) (*Showtime)

I.Q. (1994)

In Old California (1942)

JFK (1991)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Kingdom of Blood (2016)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lincoln (2012) (*Showtime)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mighty Joe Young (1998) (*Showtime)

Miss Potter (2006) (*Showtime)

Mother’s Day (2016) (*Showtime)

Mr. Brooks (2007) (*Showtime)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008) (*Showtime)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

Into the Inferno (2016)

Payback (1999)

People Like Us (2012) (*Showtime)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

Pony Express (1953)

Premonition (2007) (*Showtime)

The Puffy Chair (2007)

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Return of the Living Dead 4 (2006)

Return of the Living Dead 5 (2007)

Road Trip (2000)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1992)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Serpico (1973)

Sexipede (2010) (*Showtime)

Scrooged (1988) (*Showtime)

Shaun of the Dead (2004) (*Showtime)

Sliver (1993)

The Spirit (2008) (*Showtime)

The Switch (2010)

Tale of Tales (2015) (*Showtime)

Tapeheads (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Trail of Blood (2013)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) (*Showtime)

Under the Sea (2009)

Usual Suspects (1995)

The Warriors (1979)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1998) (*Showtime)

Wicker Park (2004)

The Yards (2000) (*Showtime)

READ MORE: ‘Harlots’ Trailer: It’s the Battle of the Brothels in Hulu’s Family Drama Set in Georgian London

April 2

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

April 4

Dimension 404: Series Premiere (RocketJump)

Precious Cargo (2016)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

April 5

Preacher: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Prison Break: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

April 6

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 4 (2017)

April 7

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds (2017) (*Showtime)

Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke (2017) (*Showtime)

April 8

Camp Lakebottom: Complete Season 1 (Disney XD)

First Dates: Series Premiere (NBC)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beyond the Edge (2016)

Perfect in ’76 (2017) (*Showtime)

April 9

The Perfect Match (2016)

In A World (2013)

April 10

Swelter (2014)

April 13

Short Term 12 (2013)

April 14

The Babadook (2014)

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015) (*Showtime)

The Straight Story (1999) (*Showtime)

April 15

DOT: Complete Season 1A (Sprout)

Sid the Science Kid: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (PBS)

Sid the Science Kid: The Movie (2012)

April 18

Famous in Love: Series Premiere (ABC Family)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed Version) (Funimation)

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013)

Election Day: Lens Across America (2016)

April 19

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7 Premiere (ABC Family)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Den Brother (2010)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

April 21

LA Story: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Warpath (1951)

April 22

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

April 24

Top of the Lake: Complete Season 1 (Sundance TV)

April 25

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

Wayward Pines: Complete Season 2 (FX)

April 26

The Handmaid’s Tale: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 29

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.