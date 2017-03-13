Newly-Released Michael Brown Surveillance Video From SXSW Doc Sparks Protests

The new footage, as seen in "Stranger Fruit," shows 18-year-old Brown hours before he was killed peacefully exiting the convenience store police accused him of robbing.

About 100 protestors gathered at the Ferguson convenience store that police accused the late Michael Brown of robbing Sunday night, after newly-released surveillance footage shows the 18-year-old calmly buying marijuana from the store clerks. The video is part of the documentary, “Stranger Fruit,” which chronicles the events of August 9th, 2014, through the eyes of the Brown family. The film premiered at SXSW Saturday night.

Filmmaker Jason Pollock says the video not only proves Brown did not rob the convenience store, but that the Ferguson Police Department intentionally obfuscated the timeline of events. At least one report reveals that the police knew of the existence of the video.

“What this video shows is that they lied to the world about what happened,” Pollock told CNN. “They wanted to make [Michael] Brown look bad, so they put out half a video to destroy his character in his death.”

Police say the video is irrelevant to the investigation of Brown’s death at the hands of officer Darren Wilson, who claimed he feared for his life. A grand jury and the U.S. Justice Department declined to indict Wilson.

