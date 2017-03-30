‘Newton’ Exclusive Clip: Berlinale Black Comedy Amusingly Illustrates Struggle in the Fight for Free Elections — Watch

Newton, an election volunteer, is stationed in the jungle to ensure the residents there have a chance to vote in a fair and free election.

One of the privileges of the United States is the right to a fair and free election. Various countries throughout the world do not.

“Newton,” directed by Amit V Masurkar, focuses on the struggles in maintaining a fair and free election in India, with a very amusing twist. The film debuted at the Berlinale earlier this year, where it won the CICAE Art Cinema Prize (Forum Section). It will next screen at next month’s Tribeca Film Festival.

According to the official synopsis, “Newton is given the job of volunteer election worker and entrusted with a mission that demands the utmost flexibility if it’s to succeed. Newton is flown by helicopter into the jungle. The village where he’s to make sure that the election is carried out properly turns out to be a democratic stress-centre, where he must keep devious military personnel and oddball bureaucrats in check – even as the voters, the very people the whole thing is about, remain strangely absent.”

“Newton” gives insight to the incredible fight for a right and true election of the people by the people, with the added bonus of some very timely humor. The film is an official selection of the International Narrative Competition for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Newton” will be screened at Tribeca from April 24 – April 27. Check out our exclusive clip from the film below, plus a brand new poster.

