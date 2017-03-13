The First Electric Track From Nicolas Winding Refn’s ‘The Neon Demon’-Inspired Album Is Here — Listen

The director's compilation of songs that inspired his fashion horror film will have a vinyl-only release on April 14.

Music has always played an integral part in setting the mood for Nicolas Winding Refn’s films, so the director’s recent announcement that he would be compiling a collection of songs that inspired his 2016 fashion industry horror flick “The Neon Demon” only made sense.

The vinyl album, titled “The Wicked Die Young,” will feature tracks from Dionne Warwick, Giorgio Moroder, Suicide, and the film’s composer Cliff Martinez, as well as Refn’s nephew, Julian Winding, who also contributed to “The Neon Demon.”

Winding’s “When You Want To Hurt Someone” fits perfectly with the electric, bumping mood of the film.

About the song, Refn commented, “Julian Winding is a super-charged, esoteric-sounding, unadulterated, speed-seeking musical wonder boy and his track, ‘When You Want To Hurt Someone’ is a beat trip.”

The vinyl-only collection is out April 14 on Milan Records. Take an exclusive listen to “When You Want To Hurt Someone” below and familiarize yourself with the full, neon-tinged track list in preparation.

Track List:

(Side A):

01 Electric Youth: “Good Blood”

02 Lynsey de Paul: “Won’t Somebody Dance With Me”

03 Suicide: “Cheree (1998 Remastered Version)”

04 999: “Homicide”

05 Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers: “Pirate Love”

06 Dionne Warwick: “(Theme From) Valley of the Dolls”

07 Tommy Seebach: “Bubble Sex”

08 Amanda Lear: “Follow Me”

(Side B):

01 Giorgio Moroder: “Knights In White Satin”

02 Sparks: “The No. 1 Song In Heaven”

03 Cliff Martinez: “Becoming”

04 Pino Donaggio: “Dressed to Kill (Pulsion) (1980): The Shower (Theme from Dressed to Kill)”

05 Claudio Gizzi: “End Of A Myth”

06 Julian Winding: “When You Want To Hurt Someone”