Nicole Kidman and Amy Schumer Join Rebecca Miller’s Intertwining Love Story, ‘She Came to Me’

Steve Carell has also signed on to co-star in the indie comedy-drama.

Nicole Kidman, Amy Schumer and Steve Carell have signed on to co-star in the upcoming indie comedy-drama “She Came to Me.” The film is written and directed by Rebecca Miller, the filmmaker behind “The Ballad of Jack and Rose” (2005), “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” (2009), and “Maggie’s Plan” (2015), among other titles.

“She Came to Me” will follow two intertwined love stories, as reported by Variety. However, there are no further details about the Miller’s script.

On Thursday, Variety announced that Schumer had dropped out of Sony’s live-acton film “Barbie”, due to a scheduling conflict. Now the news is out, and we know that it was because of this project.

Kidman —who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Lion”— can be seen in HBO’s drama miniseries “Big Little Lies,” in which she co-stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. Up next for Schumer is the action comedy “Snatched,” in which she co-stars with Goldie Hawn. The film will hit theaters May 12. Carell co-stars opposite Emma Stone in “Battle of the Sexes,” which will be released September 22.

