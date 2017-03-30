‘November’ Exclusive Trailer: Estonian Black Magic Thriller Takes Unrequited Love In Unexpected Directions — Watch

The pain of unrequited love leads young Liina to witchcraft in hopes of stealing back the heart of the man she loves.

Young love is naive. Young love is passionate. Yet, what happens when young love becomes unrequited? For Liina, it leads to drastic measures.

Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in the International Narrative Competition, “November.” directed by Rainer Sarnet. revolves around a small Estonian village where dark magic looms and infatuation spawns. There, the desperate village people steal from each other, from their German manor lords, from spirits, the devil, and from Christ. They are willing to give away their souls to thieving creatures made of wood and metal called kratts, who help their masters whose soul they purchased steal even more.

Within this town is Young Lina (Rea Lest) who falls hopelessly in love with Hans (Jörgen Liik), but their relationship is spoiled when she discovers that Hans is involved with the daughter of a German manor lord. Desperate for Hans’ love, Liina turns to witches and dark magic in order to steal him back.

“November” will be having public screenings at Tribeca from April 24- 27. Check out our exclusive trailer for the film below.

