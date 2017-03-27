‘Okja’ First Look: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His Debut in Bong Joon-ho’s Monster Movie Adventure

The movie could world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before debuting on Netflix June 28.

A lot more people became Bong Joon-ho fans after “Snowpiercer” proved massively popular on VOD, but even more are about to discover him thanks to Netflix, which is set to debut the monster movie “Okja” this June.

The streaming giant has been quite secretive about the film over the last few months, debuting one first look photo and a brief teaser trailer, but today comes an official in-depth synopsis and a formal introduction to Jake Gyllenhaal’s character.

The new official synopsis from Netflix reads: “For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.”

Jake Gyllenhaal, pictured above, is playing zoologist Dr. Johnny Wilcox, a TV personality and face of the Mirando Corporation. His interest in the monster will put him on a direct path to Tilda Swinton’s character, who plans to use Okja in her rebranding campaign for the multinational conglomerate.

“Okja” could bring Bong back to the Cannes Film Festival before Netflix premieres the movie globally on June 28. Check out more new images below.

