Archivists Prepare to Finish Orson Welles’ Final Movie ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ — Watch

Filip Jan Rymsza is one of the producers overseeing the project.

Yahoo has an exclusive clip detailing the new work going into “The Other Side of the Wind,” Orson Welles’ unfinished film, which Netflix acquired global rights to yesterday. Filip Jan Rymsza, who’s among the producers overseeing the movie’s completion and restoration, takes center stage in the video. Watch below.

READ MORE: Netflix Acquires ‘The Other Side of the Wind,’ Orson Welles’ Unfinished Swan Song

“We could not ask for better partners or a better home. I’m immensely grateful to the whole Netflix team for their tireless effort and unwavering support,” Rymsza said in a statement accompanying yesterday’s news. “With Netflix’s global reach, this will undoubtedly be the widest release of any Orson Welles film, if not all of them combined. In the video, he and others load up materials to be transported from Bagnolet, France to Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Orson Welles’ Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Director’s Planned Film and Stage Projects

Welles first began shooting “The Other Side of the Wind” in 1970 but had yet to complete it before his death in 1985. John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar (who co-wrote the script) Robert Random and Dennis Hopper star in the Hollywood satire, which follows a celebrated director trying to make his comeback with a new movie called, you guessed it, “The Other Side of the Wind.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.