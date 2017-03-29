Oscar Isaac to Hunt Down Nazis in World War II Mossad Drama ‘Operation Finale’

Chris Weitz is directing the WWII thriller, which is being set up at MGM with producers Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger.

Oscar Isaac is set to hunt down Nazis in Chris Weitz’s upcoming World War II drama “Operation Finale,” which will tell the true story of the capture of Adolf Eichmann.

One of the primary architects of the Holocaust, Eichman helped in planning and executing the mass deportation of Jews in Eastern Europe to the ghettos and concentration camps. He went into hiding after WWII in Argentina, where he was found and brought to justice by Mossad.

Isaac will be joining the cast as Peter Malkin, the operative who made headlines for wrestling and capturing Eichmann in May 1960. Chris Weitz, who worked on early drafts of “Star Wars: Rogue One” and directed “About A Boy” and “Twilight Saga: New Moon,” will be behind the camera, and The Hollywood Reporter notes the film has been envisioned in the same realm as “Munich” and “Argo.” The movie will set up shop at MGM, with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and and Fred Berger producing.

“Operation Finale” is one of a number of projects Isaac has tapped for this year. He can be seen in Terry George’s “The Promise” next month, as well as Alex Garland’s “Annihilation” later this year. He’s also attached to projects from Steven Spielberg and Dan Fogelman. Production on “Operation Finale” is aiming to begin this fall in Argentina.

